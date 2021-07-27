By the Numbers: The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

More
Here's a look at the select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which only two Republicans are set to serve on. ahead of the first hearing Tuesday.
0:52 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Here's a look at the select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which only two Republicans are set to serve on. ahead of the first hearing Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79075636","title":"By the Numbers: The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection","url":"/US/video/numbers-jan-capitol-insurrection-79075636"}