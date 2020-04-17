By the Numbers: Large cases of positive testing for COVID-19

A nursing home for military veterans in Holyoke, Massachusetts, has had at least 179 positive cases of coronavirus among residents and staff; 44 of those veterans have now died.
1:18 | 04/17/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Large cases of positive testing for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

