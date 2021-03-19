By the Numbers: March Madness kicks off

More
The 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament gets underway in Indiana, where every game will take place in one state for the first time amid special protocols for the pandemic.
1:24 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: March Madness kicks off

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"The 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament gets underway in Indiana, where every game will take place in one state for the first time amid special protocols for the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76548291","title":"By the Numbers: March Madness kicks off","url":"/US/video/numbers-march-madness-kicks-off-76548291"}