Transcript for By the Numbers: NFL vaccination rates

As the NFL season gets ready to kick off in just a matter of weeks T are ramping up their vaccination efforts to help sends a message to fans. To get a shot would signal by the numbers feeling of shock and announced this week that they are the first team to reach a 100%. Vaccination rate. That's up from 92%. Last month the players will now be able to work out and eat together and they will not require daily tests. This comes after league announced earlier this summer than teens have reached an 85% vaccination rate we'll get to loosen their Covert nineteen safety measures. Both teams that do not reach that number we'll have to forfeit games during the eighteen win season if they have too many Kobe case is among unvaccinated players to play. The NFL network reports the latest numbers from the league showed 92%. Of players are vaccinated that's far above the rate. Among Americans twelve and older which currently stands at 59 and a half percent. At least fifteen teens have more than 95%. Of players vaccinated and at least 22 teams are at 90%. Or more. And some tips tonight are pushing to get fans involved in Las Vegas raiders announced this week. Every one of their 65000. Seats at their stadium must be filled with unvaccinated. Fans. The one exception they will be offering unvaccinated fans a shot at the door.

