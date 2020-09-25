By the Numbers: Police immunity

More
About 1,000 people are killed by police every year in the U.S., but police officers are rarely arrested or convicted for these deaths.
1:07 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Police immunity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"About 1,000 people are killed by police every year in the U.S., but police officers are rarely arrested or convicted for these deaths.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73226857","title":"By the Numbers: Police immunity ","url":"/US/video/numbers-police-immunity-73226857"}