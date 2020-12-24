By the Numbers: The post-Thanksgiving COVID surge

More
An ABC News investigation finds a dramatic spike in COVID infections in 20 of the nation’s largest counties in the week after Thanksgiving.
1:17 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The post-Thanksgiving COVID surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"An ABC News investigation finds a dramatic spike in COVID infections in 20 of the nation’s largest counties in the week after Thanksgiving.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74889466","title":"By the Numbers: The post-Thanksgiving COVID surge","url":"/US/video/numbers-post-thanksgiving-covid-surge-74889466"}