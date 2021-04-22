By the Numbers: PPE and the ocean

More
Personal protective equipment is helping to keep people safe, but where does it end up when thrown away?
1:06 | 04/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: PPE and the ocean

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Personal protective equipment is helping to keep people safe, but where does it end up when thrown away?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77231562","title":"By the Numbers: PPE and the ocean","url":"/US/video/numbers-ppe-ocean-77231562"}