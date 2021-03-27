By the Numbers: Scammers exploit the pandemic

More
The Justice Department details the alleged criminals looking to exploit the pandemic and the trillions of dollars in government relief stolen in COVID-related scams.
1:25 | 03/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Scammers exploit the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The Justice Department details the alleged criminals looking to exploit the pandemic and the trillions of dollars in government relief stolen in COVID-related scams.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76716452","title":"By the Numbers: Scammers exploit the pandemic","url":"/US/video/numbers-scammers-exploit-pandemic-76716452"}