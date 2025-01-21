By the Numbers: Trump pardons 1,500+ charged with Jan. 6 crimes

President Donald Trump issued full pardons or commutations to all people charged with attacking the Capitol, including hundreds accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

January 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live