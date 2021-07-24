By the Numbers: Women could be drafted for 1st time in US history

More
If a new bill passes Congress, women aged 18 to 25 would be required to register for the Selective Service, and could get drafted into the military if there’s a national emergency.
1:09 | 07/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Women could be drafted for 1st time in US history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"If a new bill passes Congress, women aged 18 to 25 would be required to register for the Selective Service, and could get drafted into the military if there’s a national emergency. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79024723","title":"By the Numbers: Women could be drafted for 1st time in US history","url":"/US/video/numbers-women-drafted-1st-time-us-history-79024723"}