By the numbers: Working from home could become long-term

More
Major companies like Visa, Google and Twitter are extending remote work through year-end or longer
1:03 | 05/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: Working from home could become long-term

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"Major companies like Visa, Google and Twitter are extending remote work through year-end or longer","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70778785","title":"By the numbers: Working from home could become long-term","url":"/US/video/numbers-working-home-long-term-70778785"}