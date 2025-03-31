'Numerous' homemade explosive devices discovered near park outside Dallas

Homemade explosive devices were discovered by a citizen who was walking near a park outside of Dallas, according to authorities.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live