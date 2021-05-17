Transcript for NY lifting mask mandate for vaccinated people

So well. We have to reopen we have to reopen Smart we have to reopen. With a cautious on the we have to get back to life and we have to get back to life. And living and we have to do with the way New Yorkers dual that we have to do it quickly and robustly. Affected this Wednesday we're going to adopt the CDC's. New guidance and regulations on masks and social distancing for. Vaccinated people. By the CDC guidance in new no compromise people unvaccinated people should continue to Wear a mask and social distance but. If you are vaccinated. You are safe. No masks no social distancing. Were also gonna follow the CDC's guard lines that you will still need to Wear a mask on public transportation the subways the buses nursing homes. Homeless shelters correctional facilities schools. And health care facilities.

