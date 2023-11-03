NY marathoner runs 44th consecutive race on 80th birthday: ‘I run all year round’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with marathon runner Connie Brown on running her 44th consecutive New York City marathon on her birthday, and why training is an important part of her everyday life.

November 3, 2023

