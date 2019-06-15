Transcript for NYC to become 1st city to fund abortion services

Credible Lazio's announced that he has reached a budget agreement with the City Council he announced those details of the 92 point eight. Billion dollar budget for fiscal year 20/20 surrounded by City Council members. The budget is balanced and the mayor says it focuses on two critical areas. This budget was founded on two key principles one. Investing in a fair city a city for everyone this is something unites us all here. To realism. About the challenges we face in our economy. From other levels of government respected by. The budget includes money for guaranteed health care for all uninsured New Yorkers also expands preschool programs. And gives money for green new deal projects on Tom of that New York City now the first city. In the country to allocate public dollars for abortions for low income residents.

