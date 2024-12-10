NYC to close migrant shelter at Brooklyn airfield by early 2025

New York City will close a migrant shelter at a Brooklyn airfield in the next two months, according to the mayor's office.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live