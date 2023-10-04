Student sentenced to 1 year in Dubai prison over airport altercation freed: Group

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos had been sentenced to one year in prison after being accused of "assaulting and insulting" Dubai International Airport customs officials, an advocacy group said.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live