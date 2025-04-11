NYC helicopter crash is 'truly a catastrophic failure': Former Black Hawk pilot

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and former Black Hawk helicopter pilot Brad Bowman discuss the fatal helicopter crash in New York City’s Hudson River.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live