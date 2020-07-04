NYC hospitals continue battle against coronavirus as death toll grows

More
New York state has become the epicenter of the worldwide pandemic.
1:10 | 04/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC hospitals continue battle against coronavirus as death toll grows

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"New York state has become the epicenter of the worldwide pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70011781","title":"NYC hospitals continue battle against coronavirus as death toll grows","url":"/US/video/nyc-hospitals-continue-battle-coronavirus-death-toll-grows-70011781"}