Transcript for NYC indoor vaccination mandate begins

Way ahead of the mandate if you wanted to get into Doris on Fulton street in Brooklyn are record I'd be. You have to show proof of vaccination at the door even to sit outside. They didn't have to do it but they had to do it. Agassi Mike. And the game began it is the only way and move forward like with a full proof not then they should have it was safe. To eliminate the discontinued in tables in this have everyone on the you know able to be in one room together safely. Starting tomorrow all restaurants we'll have to do it by law the whole ball game is vaccination and once you make that kind of profound strategic decision you throw everything you got that we are not interest in the half measures when interest in vaccination. Whether or indoor dining fitness or entertainment just about anything in doors starting tomorrow proof of vaccination. Will be required in New York City. Proof can include the New York City safe app excelsior pass a CDC vaccination part or official immunization record. And staking one of those. Is not a good idea. That literally. Could result NG prison time as much as seven years so I want people to understand that is not something to play around with. Restaurant managers are worried about what the vaccine mandate will do the business like at moma sushi and inlet. I honestly I'm not happy wouldn't we cannot lose a lot of calls from the heart of the government but customers that Doris loved it they. Steeper rate. Then people whenever there after that acting parts. In the beginning it is the arts and as you know asking. And there are always like think he listeners rather excited is Janet Jamison happy Lincoln it is really like. Excited to be feeling secure enforcement of a new rule starts in about a month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.