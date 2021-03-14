Transcript for NYC marks anniversary of 1st COVID-19 death

And one years since New York saw its first death due decoded nineteen what followed was a city in lockdown empty streets. Busy hospitals with soaring death tolls. As many did adhere to that stay home order there was applause every night for health care workers who were on the front lines. As the months and oddly some long food lines in drive third testing senators. At Lenox hospital Frontline workers walked around the hospital with cell phones lit to commemorate. One year later nearly two million people across the city have now been vaccinated and more continued to get that vaccine. We have turned a corner and the mayor reflected on the last year. You know in those first case everyone hope there was a way to contain. But now we know we know the extent of what was happening that. Was so deep. And so. Yeah everyone's first impulse was how can we control this how we contain it. How can we save lives right now. But I look background realized you know we were we were there is a tsunami about to hit us and we could even see it because we just didn't have the testing. And get a o'clock this evening the fountains will be lit here at Lincoln center for thirty Mann adds to remember the 30000. Lives lost. He Lincoln Center I'm Diana Rocco channel seven Eyewitness News.

