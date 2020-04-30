Transcript for NYC mayor slammed for tweet on rabbi funeral

I heard about this situation. Believe it was somewhere around the 6:30 7 o'clock. I was very concerned. When I heard there might be a large gathering. The commissioner all talk about. How the MYPD approached it. But I have to say. An and I understand that when people going through morning they're real pain. But we have to understand what it means to hold a large gathering in New York City today if it means unfortunately. That people go to that gathering some will be sick what this disease. There's just a fact we know this. Some will spread the disease to others. People as a result will dock. So. At a long deep relationship. With the orthodox Jewish community. A lot of personal relationships. Lot of people I'm no one respects have a lot of love the community the notion. That people would gather in large numbers. And here they mean to would spread a disease that will kill other. Members of the community is just unacceptable to me. So we half to do something different. And we have to break out a what ever we thought was normal in the past because these are not normal times. So we're not going to be allowing these kind gatherings in any community. This is by far the largest community the largest gathering and any community of new York city of any time that I.

