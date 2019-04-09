Transcript for NYC measles outbreak 'effectively over': Officials

You at noon mayors of Bosnia and health commissioner announcing the end to the measles public health emergency that emergency declared back on April 9 for parts of Brooklyn measles outbreaks typically declared. Over win incubation periods for the measles have passed for people most recently infected the city spending within six billion dollars in dedicated. More than 500 staff members to battle the outbreak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.