Now Playing: Amazon suspends thousands of accounts for coronavirus price gouging

Now Playing: Price gouging gets worse on Amazon amid coronavirus fears

Now Playing: Officials shut down nightclub in San Francisco due to illegal gatherings

Now Playing: Lonely Easter bunny sings in empty French Quarter

Now Playing: Here are the coronavirus symptoms you should be aware of

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: All but 8 states have issued a stay-at-home order to combat COVID-19

Now Playing: Can the economy recover in parts of the country as early as next month?

Now Playing: The new normal: Mask etiquette to prevent coronavirus

Now Playing: Helping hands: Pitbull

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: A nurse travelled to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: This hospital plays 'Don’t Stop Believin' every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged

Now Playing: What to know about applying for unemployment benefits

Now Playing: Life after coronavirus struck

Now Playing: This man was the first to recover from COVID-19 at this California hospital

Now Playing: Severe weather on East Coast, tornadoes possible in South

Now Playing: Doctors tie the knot at hospital amid coronavirus pandemic