Transcript for NYC top cop apologizes for Stonewall raid

Well I took. Years but today New York city's top cop officially apologize in behalf of the department for the police raid at the Stonewall inn. The became the catalyst for the gay rights movement commissioner James O'Neal made an apology during a pride month security briefing in Manhattan this morning. The stone wall in a bar popular with the gay community in Greenwich Village was a frequent target of police raids. In the late sixties and on the night of June 281969. Patrons angry over the harassment Ford back. When police came in and started making arrests the event. Triggered nights of riots and led to big gay rights uprising. Well I'm certainly not going to stand up here pretend to be an expert on what happened at Stonewall. I do know what happened should not have happened the actions taken by the NYPD were wrong. Plain and simple. The actions in the launch were discriminatory. And oppressive. And for that I apologize. Pride celebration organizers cheered the commissioner's remarks saying the department needed to take responsibility. For what happened back then at Stonewall.

