Transcript for NYC woman raises $100K to assist Asian Americans

For Matty park it started on a train. It was a thirty minute could mean and I realize every man in other statements I was terrified. I was scared that any moment intense right. They end racial slur attacked me aren't wears a live if something would happen to be no they would stand up. Mattie had seen the recent reporting on hate crimes with Asian Americans as a victim's. And it left her feeling vulnerable she could afford to take a taxi but she knew many could not. So she put up 2000 dollars over own money and with some friends started cafe Matty cab on instead Graham. Offering to pay for cab rides for Asian American senior citizens who can't afford it. They said look. I have 2000 dollars if union are right just turns me on Benoit. Matty who felt that no one would stand up for her on a subway. On that people did standup. For her and her calls donations sorority and. People who are donating her people from all across the nation and across all races and ethnicities and ages. And sent me messages saying listen we really want you Nancy's face to hammer donating them marking on and take right. In the city. We blurred the names but in just two days take a look Matty raised more than a 100000. Dollars. To pay for cab rides. And really opened my so how many people are actually supporting. That Asian community in your city. Matt is good intentions are running into a few roadblocks not all senior citizens know how to use that Motorola mobile payment cap per system. Runs on patties hoping more will learn and he's also looking at ways to expand the payment options.

