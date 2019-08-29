Ex-NYPD cops get probation after pleading guilty to on-duty sex with teen

The woman, who had been arrested following a car stop in Brooklyn, had sexual intercourse with one cop and performed a sex act on the other while inside the police van.
2:50 | 08/29/19

