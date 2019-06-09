Transcript for NYPD facility is renovated with sexual assault survivors in mind

The NYPD is on unveiling a new and more welcoming space for victims of sexual assault who come forward the special victims division's newly renovated facilities. Are located on center street in lower Manhattan the new space intentionally does not look like traditional police facilities which can appear intimidating. It's aimed at providing rape and sexual assault survivors with a safe atmosphere where they feel more comfortable sharing their stories with detectives. And survivor advocates. You see they. Furniture you see. Callers. That would picked out what the survivor in mind you see the decorum that's the static. All of this was gone with the survivor in mind. He renovated facilities part of the NYPD expanded commitment to make its. SPD unit more victim centered new facility opens on one.

