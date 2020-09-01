Transcript for NYPD search for suspect in killing of 92-year-old Queens woman

New details this morning they want PD releasing surveillance video overnight of a man they say attacked a 92 year old woman in Queens she was later found dead. Near her home and neighbors are mourning her death Eyewitness News reporter canister count is in Richmond Hill Candace. But certainly not 92 year old was well known and this neighborhood for her loving nature and now you have a lot of people who live here. They want to know what exactly happened to her and why someone would hurt. Their beloved in neighbor police overnight releasing this new video in the past couple hours. Fed the man that they are looking for you see him here police say that this man approached Maria protests from behind. Hit her and knocked hurt to the ground and Richmond Hill on Monday at midnight the night Ichiro was found dead on the sidewalk near her home of 127. Street. Purchase suffered injuries two were neck and back. Neighbors say that she was an animal lover they called of the cat lady because she would taking cats and beat them that she found in the neighborhood. Now only want to know who would hurt a woman who was so well Luntz. It's upside and because this is an old. Woman. What need do you have attacked going to hurt she. Has done nothing to anyone she's a sweet lady and we know we all the listens to a small and it's sickening said even hear something bad happening to her. Yeah it really is disgusting and it's unclear where just knew this man. Who was seemingly attacked her randomly. The police are asking anyone who knows who that man is in that video to give crime stoppers at call.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.