The ocean is changing colors, researchers say. Here's what it means.

Warming waters are causing the colors of the ocean to change -- a trend that could impact humans if it were to continue, according to new research.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live