Off-duty deputy shot in head in fast food joint

Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano, who is now in grave condition and on life support at a nearby hospital, was in a Jack in the Box in Alhambra at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday when he was shot.
1:55 | 06/12/19

