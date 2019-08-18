2 off-duty firefighters missing after launching fishing boat

Brian McCluney, a Florida firefighter, and Justin Walker, a member of the Fairfax, Virginia, Fire Department, were last seen on Friday launching a 22-foot fishing boat at Port Canaveral.
0:41 | 08/18/19

Transcript for 2 off-duty firefighters missing after launching fishing boat
I would I hoped. But daylight would bring us something they know current aid Anders and that I understand it is like a needle in the haystack. But these two men are probably the most resourceful man.

