Transcript for K-9 officer assists in massive cocaine bust

All major drug bust in the Bronx millions of dollars worth of cocaine discovered it. Hidden secret compartments in the semi truck the truck was delivering fruit to warehouse when a Port Authority police dog sniffed out the drugs police say. In all season at ten million dollars worth of cocaine what is it going Martin Lima and points section bronze with a story might. Lays the DEA says those drugs were headed to the streets of New York City instead they are intercepted. Here are a connection to this warehouse this is an area with a lot of trucks. Often hollow holding a lot of food in this case one was hauling a lot or check out with the DEA provided to us they say. They're watching this semi truck pulling into 559. Longfellow avenue here and abroad to blue. As you'd be then laughs officer stopped that SUV inside. They say they discovered bags of coconuts and seventy kilos of cocaine. Armed with a search warrant and a saw officers went back to the warehouse looking for more drugs and in the Port Authority canine balloon deployed. Tipping off agents to be a secret compartment on top of the trailer the DEA says he's used to hide the drug. It's. Just drug bust was very significant mute talk and seventy kilos. Of cocaine worth approximately ten million now street value. That's gonna possibly be distributed on the streets in New York City where fully they we get. Take a look at this man he was arrested in connection to all of this Miguel mar tape era is now facing charges for drug possession. And trafficking meanwhile the DEA says this is just the latest battle to combat what they describe as a rise in cocaine use. Here in New York City lot of the Bronx Mike barz. Channel seven eyewitness.

