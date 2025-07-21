Ex-officer convicted in relation to Breonna Taylor’s death to be sentenced

Brett Hankison was found guilty of one count of violating Taylor's civil rights after he blindly shot into Taylor's apartment in March 2020. Hankison's bullets did not hit anyone.

July 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live