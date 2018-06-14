Officer mocks bloody suspect after arrest, beating

An Arizona police department came under scrutiny after newly-released video appeared to show its officers punching a suspect and mocking him as he lay covered in blood on the floor of a hospital.
1:24 | 06/14/18

