-
Now Playing: Officer mocks bloody suspect after arrest, beating
-
Now Playing: Woman who nearly died from shovel attack on her miraculous recovery
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on summer travel must-haves
-
Now Playing: Severe storms rip through Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Ex-frat member pleads guilty in hazing death
-
Now Playing: Hockey star accuses teammate's fiancee of stalking, harassment
-
Now Playing: House prepares to vote on major immigration bills
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen likely to cooperate: Sources
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after Seattle highway shooting spree
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: 1 year after the baseball field shooting
-
Now Playing: Raccoon stuck on side of building reaches internet stardom
-
Now Playing: Penn State student pleads guilty to 9 charges in hazing death
-
Now Playing: Interest rates rising as economy booms
-
Now Playing: Chaos as power goes out at major international airport
-
Now Playing: Southwest US looking to Bud for reprieve from scorching heat
-
Now Playing: Residents desperately trying to save homes from fires in Utah and Colorado
-
Now Playing: Democrats questioning deals made during Trump-Kim summit
-
Now Playing: 2 men killed when small plane crashes shortly after takeoff
-
Now Playing: 4 cars struck by gunfire near airport: Authorities
-
Now Playing: New bodycam video shows heroic efforts by Vegas police during massacre