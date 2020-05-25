Officer rescues ducklings from storm drain

More
The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Massachusetts State Trooper Jim Maloney was on patrol and happened to discover eight baby ducklings stuck in the bottom of a storm drain.
0:14 | 05/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer rescues ducklings from storm drain
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Massachusetts State Trooper Jim Maloney was on patrol and happened to discover eight baby ducklings stuck in the bottom of a storm drain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70867861","title":"Officer rescues ducklings from storm drain","url":"/US/video/officer-rescues-ducklings-storm-drain-70867861"}