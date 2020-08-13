-
Now Playing: Quadriplegic woman rappels from 357-foot tall building
-
Now Playing: Get your gut and skin in check with these tips for a healthy microbiome
-
Now Playing: Baby receives special hospital send-off months after leaving the NICU
-
Now Playing: This 2-year-old's reaction to her first bike ride is precious
-
Now Playing: Baby cardiac patient dances along with pediatric tech everyday in the hospital
-
Now Playing: Signs of hope in the hard-hit Navajo Nation where COVID-19 cases are on the decline
-
Now Playing: Biden and Harris speak in first campaign event as reactions to VP pick pour in
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Black Lives Matter organizer facing potential charges stemming from July protest
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: ELL students left behind amid COVID-19 and virtual learning
-
Now Playing: New model predicts Chicago, Baltimore and Boston could become COVID-19 hotspots
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘phony’
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden says Kamala Harris is ‘America’s story’
-
Now Playing: Uber threatening to shut down in California
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather in Northeast, with flood watch from Virginia to New Jersey
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates shooting of an US Air Force helicopter
-
Now Playing: Big 12 announces fall season on for college sports
-
Now Playing: Sheriff prohibits deputies from wearing masks to work