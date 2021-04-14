Officer who shot Daunte Wright could be charged today

More
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has not yet accepted officer Kim Potter's resignation.
1:16 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer who shot Daunte Wright could be charged today

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has not yet accepted officer Kim Potter's resignation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77069901","title":"Officer who shot Daunte Wright could be charged today","url":"/US/video/officer-shot-daunte-wright-charged-today-77069901"}