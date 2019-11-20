Transcript for Officer shot in head while pursuing bank robber

Bystanders and commuters scrambled for cover blogging legs started running away. Did some we have realized how close to two recent police sirens brilliantly disturbing heart just who said. Most memorable over mountain middle applaud him on its plan ire of pop pop records set asides and you need. We cases say police appeared to be chasing these Wally nail mangled car the police ran the guy in the car. That's when witnesses say the driver bailed well armed and ready he hops out of the car. Start shooting immediately in Paris with Donald shields and there are look like they're trying to. Get asked somebody witnesses say the man's sprinted inside these music store in a fury of back and forth gunfire between human police. But not before sitting in officer. I really had all. I just got brand it really learned. According to Chicago police to twenty year old man was shot by officers and a fifteen year old boy took a bully in the stomach in these early evening shootout between suspected criminal. And police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.