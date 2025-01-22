Officer shot, injured after suspect opens fire: Police

The suspect was killed by police during the incident at a home in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to police.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live