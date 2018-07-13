-
Now Playing: Officers caught on video flipping coin to decide if they'll arrest driver
-
Now Playing: Dangerous rip currents interfere with summer beach fun
-
Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok grilled at joint hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Queen as protests ramp up in England, Thai cave latest
-
Now Playing: Hammer-wielding men trying to steal from store scared off by owner with gun
-
Now Playing: USC student's disappearance baffles parents
-
Now Playing: Do Amazon's Prime Day deals live up to the hype?
-
Now Playing: Shooting of reputed Mafia associate's son outside his home caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows Texas officer use Taser on teen with autism
-
Now Playing: Woman who was abandoned at birth sets out to meet her biological siblings
-
Now Playing: FBI agent fends off GOP attacks over Trump texts
-
Now Playing: This NYC shop creates ice cream 'bouquets' featuring up to 21 scoops on a single cone
-
Now Playing: What a presidential visit to the queen is like
-
Now Playing: Dolphins 'stampede' alongside tuna
-
Now Playing: Lightweight champ shows off left hook
-
Now Playing: Man trying to capture wedding proposal takes video of himself
-
Now Playing: Face of popular pizza company steps down as board chairman
-
Now Playing: 2 killed when 800-pound boulder flies off truck and slams into car
-
Now Playing: Justice Department reopens probe into Emmett Till murder
-
Now Playing: Teen who spent 10 hours fighting rip current: 'I didn't want to die'