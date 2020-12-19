Officers deliver Christmas boxes to hundreds of families

More
Police officers in Indiana delivered holiday boxes filled with food and toys to over 600 families in need.
0:53 | 12/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officers deliver Christmas boxes to hundreds of families
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Police officers in Indiana delivered holiday boxes filled with food and toys to over 600 families in need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74821441","title":"Officers deliver Christmas boxes to hundreds of families","url":"/US/video/officers-deliver-christmas-boxes-hundreds-families-74821441"}