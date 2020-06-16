Transcript for Officers hospitalized after allegedly ingesting bleach in milkshakes

Police in New York say three officers were intentionally poisoned by workers at a restaurant the officers said that they began to feel sick after drinking milk shakes from shake shack. They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition. They NYPD is investigating shake shack released a statement saying we are horrified by the reports of police officers injured. We are working with the police in their investigation. Right now.

