Officials say they will conduct 'robust' investigation into George Floyd's death

More
"We are conducting a robust and meticulous investigation,” U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Thursday during a news conference on the investigation into Floyd's death.
2:16 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials say they will conduct 'robust' investigation into George Floyd's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"\"We are conducting a robust and meticulous investigation,” U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Thursday during a news conference on the investigation into Floyd's death.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70941235","title":"Officials say they will conduct 'robust' investigation into George Floyd's death","url":"/US/video/officials-conduct-robust-investigation-george-floyds-death-70941235"}