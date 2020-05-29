{"duration":"2:16","description":"\"We are conducting a robust and meticulous investigation,” U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Thursday during a news conference on the investigation into Floyd's death.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70941235","title":"Officials say they will conduct 'robust' investigation into George Floyd's death","url":"/US/video/officials-conduct-robust-investigation-george-floyds-death-70941235"}