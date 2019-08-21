Officials continue search for firemen lost at sea

Although the drift area is expanding, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun told reporters the search will continue for now.
0:27 | 08/21/19

All right now the last. The last known object we found is is for approaching few days old which is the fish back. And again because of that that's allowing our arc thrift area to continue to expand and and and an almost every direction. So at this point we're still we're still engaged today. Amen and based on what we learn here throughout the evening will start having few have discussions about whether we can still actively search or whether we need except in other posture.

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Although the drift area is expanding, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun told reporters the search will continue for now. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65101547","title":"Officials continue search for firemen lost at sea","url":"/US/video/officials-continue-search-firemen-lost-sea-65101547"}