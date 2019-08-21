Transcript for Officials continue search for firemen lost at sea

All right now the last. The last known object we found is is for approaching few days old which is the fish back. And again because of that that's allowing our arc thrift area to continue to expand and and and an almost every direction. So at this point we're still we're still engaged today. Amen and based on what we learn here throughout the evening will start having few have discussions about whether we can still actively search or whether we need except in other posture.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.