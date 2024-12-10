Officials give update on Franklin Fire prompting evacuations in southern California

City officials said the Los Angeles County Fire Department is on scene and trying to control the “rapid rate of spread.”

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live