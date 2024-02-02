Officials provide details in arrest of Pa. man who allegedly decapitated his father

The suspect, Justin Mohn, posted a video on YouTube that showed the remains of his deceased father and a "call to arms for American patriots" to kill federal employees, according to officials.

February 2, 2024

