-
Now Playing: Body of Miami firefighter's daughter recovered in Surfside condo rubble
-
Now Playing: Animals receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises to 24 in Surfside building collapse
-
Now Playing: Surfside, Florida, building remains could be demolished tomorrow
-
Now Playing: Americans to watch at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: US track and field star apologizes after testing positive for marijuana
-
Now Playing: US national COVID case average creeps back up
-
Now Playing: Military and their families dealing with food insecurity
-
Now Playing: NCAA athletes begin to benefit from new rules on using their likeness
-
Now Playing: Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 cargo plane forced to make emergency landing in water near Honolulu
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel air and road reaches pre-pandemic levels
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Elsa rips through Caribbean
-
Now Playing: This is the easy way to make poached eggs
-
Now Playing: Rescue efforts take toll on first responders: 'Your soul will hurt'
-
Now Playing: Tracking the path of Hurricane Elsa
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales