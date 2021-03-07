Officials in Surfside provide update as tropical storm nears

More
Ten days after the Champlain Towers partially collapsed, 124 people remain unaccounted for.
41:11 | 07/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials in Surfside provide update as tropical storm nears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"41:11","description":"Ten days after the Champlain Towers partially collapsed, 124 people remain unaccounted for.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78650487","title":"Officials in Surfside provide update as tropical storm nears","url":"/US/video/officials-surfside-provide-update-tropical-storm-nears-78650487"}