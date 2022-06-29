Officials urge for pause in Jayland Walker protests after deadly gun violence

Ohio officials are calling for calm in the Jayland Walker protests in Akron, after two people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed Friday night at a family celebration.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live