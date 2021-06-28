Transcript for Officials weighing federal investigation into deadly condo collapse

We heard from multiple officials in Surfside Florida on the fifth day searching for survivors there here's what we know right now. 135 people have been accounted for from those towers a 151. As we said are unaccounted for ten. Have lost their lives. Federal officials are on the scene there analyzing whether a federal investigation will be conducted and how this could affect building codes going forward. Seven Enron losses in Surfside with more on this and Stephanie. We know you've been talking differently is there for the last few days what are you hearing from them I just can't imagine. You know what they're going there. Peria Jerry will many of them are starting to. Come to grips that their loved ones may not have survived and the collapse. And there and hit him for the first for the last couple of days there we've seen so many different emotions from the families here on the ground. Fear of the unknown that just an emotional roller coaster for these folks but at this meantime here we are days five and many of these families are not completely losing hope they know that these search and rescue teams are out there trying to find their loved ones. And they're getting that that comfort from the officials you're on the ground telling them this is not a recovery effort just yet this is a search. And rescue effort because they're doing everything they can. To try and find of their loved one so they are still. Hanging on here on the fifth day of this this tragic tragic incident. Terry for sure and that effort down there's Stephanie is just a massive undertaking just just looking at it is staggering federal officials. Now you are on the scene there analyzing whether a federal investigation will be conducted. Don't what are the Fed's therefore what are they looking for. So the first steps seem to be a preliminary. Recon right there scouring the area as you mentioned it is a huge huge undertaking. Big operation down there just a few blocks away from where we are head and you've seen those images there is debris scattered everywhere so when how we understand it is that. These teens these federal agents are going to begin to basically connect the dots. And they're going to assess what kind of evidence and what kind of pieces. Perhaps building or other information he Dave. May be able to collect and also preserved so they're going to bring all of that together. And inspected an and move forward from there. It's going to take time we've heard that from officials this is going to be a slow process because it's so methodical and they're being so careful with each. Piece of debris and it is in just. It's the small pieces these are oversize. Giant concrete slabs so by the concrete and stone and since a lot to sift through but that's what they're working on that right now there in the eighth that preliminary. Recon staged Terry. And looking for those telltale signs of structural collapse as a whole science about how to do this but seven year yup just looking at the pictures. And where you walk these rescuers clearly working in. Incredibly hazardous conditions mount. Clinton's of that debris and rubble while you one building already half down who knows how the rest of it is gonna do and others perhaps affected. How dangerous is it for those rescuers down. It is dangerous and that that's another concern for their teens for the local officials that are here in the federal officials they've. They may want to work as quickly as they can to get those answers to the families that they. Also understand that their teens are also putting. Their lives at risk Leno there was one firefighter that was captured Al hunt on video the are falling from some of the rubble falling a few feet. He's okay but that's just an example of how all. Careful they have to kind of maneuver or had their way through that rubble and that's on their minds and and they haven't solved many people down there working on this well as part of this operation we know. Brett with the Israeli army being here teens from the Israeli army we spoke with the minister of the dias for yesterday's telling us. That he's got about 8880. Years so teens. Broken up working with the with American teen's tears so just a small portion of of the effort that we're seeing but there are a lot of personnel. Down there are on the ground. A working twelve hour shifts and they all have to be careful to so that they can also go home to their fans. It's absolutely such a difficult task there people really. Doing brave work Stephanie Ramos and Surfside Florida thank you thank you for your work throughout the store. And officials in Miami Dade County. Now the press conference earlier today giving an update on the important search and rescue efforts that Stephanie was just talking about let's listen to them. We are exploring all possible avenues. That they again. And we're going to continue and work. Ceaselessly to exhaust every possible option in our search pirate pizza. The search and rescue operations. Continue. You can hear that determination and and having covered earthquakes people and other kinds of disasters like that where buildings collapsed. People can survive and those voids. For a long time for days and days we're joined now to talk about this. With Florida State represented Joseph Geller he represents the 100 district which includes Surfside. Revenue Geller thanks for joining us once again we saw you last weekend and I just want to ask how is your community doing especially. The families what are you hearing from them in these difficult days. I mean there are so many. Any word from family members. Are very old as you heard good mayors say. Search and rescue operation each and news. Praying and hoping that they are still eat some more and their wives that beat old out save weight and right now that's very much focus is to see if there's anymore. Still. It's. And they will continue until. There's certain that that is not a possibility. That remains a disaster zone and experts have said it could take months to clear the site identify remains and establish. Say the beginning in about an understanding of what happened. So ha ha. How our family members do you think handling that information and how are you communicating with them a wall what are you able to tell them about what's going on. You know all we can tell them instead Miami gate irony. Has nationally recognized search and rescue teams. We got people that go all over the world so certainly we're doing everything he can. Here RO. Everyone it's doing everything parts. Find survivors. Reuters I heard saying just a few moments ago. It is also has to be done in a way to teach our first responders. Seeks. We don't want more and more single true to your site and they are working yours its quickest they can working. Twelve hour shifts but we need to also are Eric arts seed beat people who were meeting this search and rescue effort. Absolutely and and speaking of safety very god are nearby residents of that of the other tower built with Champlain tower that. At the same time and in that area. Are there concerns about their safety how are they responding and you think those residents should leave there are those buildings around. This tower. Burton press have been raised you know I don't want to create some kind of panicked she. We don't have any specific reason to think that here our. Risks to any other building but obviously if somebody doesn't he'll say. He should relocate. It's just for their own peace of mind. We don't know the courses that's going to be a massive investigation. That investigation. Really though needs to wait until we can see it spirits still some ability. Someone can be rescued so. While that search and rescue operation continues that is our focus. But of course there are some concerns. And again earning Morton doesn't feel safe. You know we're encouraging people suits and a way that make stare them. Not steal or what they are at risk and breeder. Whose institution consider. And relocating. At the moment there is no specific reason it think that there are risks steady Betty stare. You won't know. Where it's picture. From. And as you said that these are early days getting add know why this will take thorough investigation analysis a long time but as. As one of the leaders there politically do you see there are policy. Issues that are are rising amid there where there wasn't inspection there. It's corny AT&T did identify some significant problems. Remedying them I was a while hoping bill and I guess that the people there were considering how best to do that. Do you see any policy issues at this point coming out of this of this catastrophe. There are certainly going to be the sort we need answers. People who live there at the people who live any where in this state need answers. And of course they're going to beat our considerations. And we're gonna look atom and you know we need answers as I said. But at the moment. Arts sports. And our our our prayers. Are with us Sam Maurice and right now foe. It's it's this it's rare that someone and still be rescued bear. And we're gonna move barbs over other issues right now the focus desire. And the missing. And under. It's. Properly so thank you very much for that represented Joseph Geller. Best Q and end to the Surfside community thanks.

